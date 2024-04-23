Element Wealth LLC Has $43,000 Holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB)

Element Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF (BATS:DIVB – Free Report) by 108.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,038 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the quarter. Element Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 763,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,336,000 after purchasing an additional 66,764 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 3,213.8% in the 4th quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,669,000 after buying an additional 181,195 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,111,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 92,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Argent Trust Co increased its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 56,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 426 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Stock Performance

BATS:DIVB traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.02. The stock had a trading volume of 46,668 shares. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.56. The stock has a market cap of $335.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $20.77 and a twelve month high of $32.90.

iShares Core Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Dividend and Buyback ETF (DIVB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend and Buyback index. The fund tracks an index of all-cap US stocks that have a history of dividend payments and\u002For share buybacks. DIVB was launched on Nov 7, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

