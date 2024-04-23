Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (NASDAQ:LEGR – Free Report) by 12.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,335 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,447 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF were worth $1,241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 7,607 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Group Inc. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 10.3% during the third quarter. Alpha Omega Group Inc. now owns 84,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 72,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its position in First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 61.0% during the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 28,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of LEGR traded up $0.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.02. 3,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,796. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.05. The company has a market cap of $102.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 0.97. First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF has a 1-year low of $35.06 and a 1-year high of $43.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.0925 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st.

The First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction & Process ETF (LEGR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Blockchain index. The fund tracks an index of global equities selected based on their exposure to the development or usage of blockchain technology. LEGR was launched on Jan 24, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

