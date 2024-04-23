Foresight Solar (FSFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Foresight Solar Stock Up 2.3 %
Shares of Foresight Solar stock opened at GBX 85.82 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Foresight Solar has a twelve month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.40 ($1.39). The company has a market cap of £510.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.61.
Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Solar
In other Foresight Solar news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 11,129 shares of Foresight Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,016.10 ($12,371.67). 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.
