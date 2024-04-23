Foresight Solar (FSFL) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, March 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.90 ($0.02) per share on Friday, May 24th. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Foresight Solar Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of Foresight Solar stock opened at GBX 85.82 ($1.06) on Tuesday. Foresight Solar has a twelve month low of GBX 81.40 ($1.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 112.40 ($1.39). The company has a market cap of £510.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,796.67 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 121.68, a current ratio of 70.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 86.52 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 91.61.

Get Foresight Solar alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Foresight Solar

In other Foresight Solar news, insider Christopher Ambler bought 11,129 shares of Foresight Solar stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 90 ($1.11) per share, with a total value of £10,016.10 ($12,371.67). 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Foresight Solar

Foresight Solar Fund Limited (LSE:FSFL) specializes infrastructure investments in new energy and environment with a focus on solar power plants and solar farms. It seeks to invest in the United Kingdom.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Solar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Solar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.