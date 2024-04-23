Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $221.00.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $223.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Avery Dennison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 321,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Chairman Mitchell R. Butier sold 8,168 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $1,775,396.48. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 321,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,878,414.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ryan D. Yost sold 1,400 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.29, for a total value of $298,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at $606,383.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,879 shares of company stock valued at $4,217,705. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 8.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,251,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 111.3% during the first quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 2,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $510,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 3.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 262,552 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 9,967 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.2% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 1,344 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.8% during the first quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after buying an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.17% of the company’s stock.

Avery Dennison Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $211.77 on Tuesday. Avery Dennison has a fifty-two week low of $158.93 and a fifty-two week high of $225.26. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $215.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $199.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Avery Dennison will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.17%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as a materials science and digital identification solutions company in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, North Africa, Asia, Latin, America, and internationally. It provides pressure-sensitive materials comprising papers, plastic films, metal foils, and fabrics; performance tapes products, including tapes for wire harnessing, as well as cable wrapping for automotive, electrical, and general industrial applications; mechanical fasteners, which are precision-extruded and injection-molded plastic devices used in various automotive, general industrial, and retail applications; and other pressure-sensitive adhesive-based materials and converted products under the Fasson, JAC, Yongle, and Avery Dennison brands.

Featured Articles

