Hasbro (HAS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect Hasbro to post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.34% and a negative net margin of 29.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hasbro to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of HAS stock opened at $55.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.21, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.74. Hasbro has a 52 week low of $42.66 and a 52 week high of $73.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -26.12%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hasbro from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.80.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

