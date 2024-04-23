Contrasting CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) and EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO)

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO – Get Free Report) and CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

86.9% of CarGurus shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.8% of EVmo shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of CarGurus shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

EVmo has a beta of 2.61, meaning that its stock price is 161% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CarGurus has a beta of 1.58, meaning that its stock price is 58% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EVmo N/A N/A N/A CarGurus 3.40% 7.74% 5.21%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares EVmo and CarGurus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for EVmo and CarGurus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EVmo 0 0 0 0 N/A CarGurus 0 4 5 0 2.56

CarGurus has a consensus target price of $24.90, suggesting a potential upside of 10.03%.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EVmo and CarGurus’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EVmo $12.56 million 0.00 -$7.14 million N/A N/A CarGurus $914.24 million 2.66 $31.10 million $0.18 125.72

CarGurus has higher revenue and earnings than EVmo.

Summary

CarGurus beats EVmo on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EVmo

EVmo, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, an online bookings platform which maintains a fleet of passenger vehicles and transit vans for use in last-mile logistical space to rent drivers in the ridesharing and delivery gig companies. The company was formerly known as Rideshare Rental, Inc. and changed its name to EVmo, Inc. in February 2021.EVmo, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc. operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers. It also offers dealer and non-dealer advertising products for its websites and social media platforms. The company operates online marketplaces under the CarGurus brand in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom; Autolist and CarOffer brands in the United States; and PistonHeads brand in the United Kingdom. The company was formerly known as CarGurus LLC and changed its name to CarGurus, Inc. in June 2015. CarGurus, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

