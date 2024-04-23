Rollins (ROL) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Rollins had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $754.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Rollins to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Rollins Stock Down 0.1 %

ROL stock opened at $42.45 on Tuesday. Rollins has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.57 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.46 and a 200 day moving average of $41.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ROL shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Rollins in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Rollins in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.83.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.18, for a total value of $230,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 99,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,575,422.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 5,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total value of $236,762.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 35,387 shares in the company, valued at $1,627,802. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 22,824 shares of company stock valued at $994,558. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

About Rollins

(Get Free Report)

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

