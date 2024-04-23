Humana (NYSE:HUM) Shares Up 0.2%

Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $328.18 and last traded at $325.87. Approximately 298,915 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 1,970,095 shares. The stock had previously closed at $325.30.

HUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $595.00 to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Humana from $507.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Stephens lowered their price target on Humana from $550.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Humana from $411.00 to $381.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Humana from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $454.63.

The company has a market cap of $39.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $330.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $399.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.87). Humana had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 19.44%. The firm had revenue of $26.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.86%.

In related news, Director Jorge S. Mesquita purchased 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $367.09 per share, with a total value of $200,064.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,358.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Humana by 26.8% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 189 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Humana by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 7,463 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Humana by 71.3% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,363,000 after buying an additional 2,876 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Humana by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,883 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Humana by 3.6% during the third quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

