Invesco Select UK Equity (IVPU) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 25th

Invesco Select UK Equity (LON:IVPU – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, April 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) per share on Friday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This is a boost from Invesco Select UK Equity’s previous dividend of $1.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Invesco Select UK Equity Trading Down 7.5 %

Shares of IVPU opened at GBX 159.50 ($1.97) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £108.13 million and a PE ratio of 2,464.29. Invesco Select UK Equity has a 1-year low of GBX 144.62 ($1.79) and a 1-year high of GBX 176.18 ($2.18). The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 159.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 160.21.

Get Invesco Select UK Equity alerts:

About Invesco Select UK Equity

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Invesco Select Trust plc – UK Equity Share Portfolio is an equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Select UK Equity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.