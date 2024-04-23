Jennison Associates LLC Buys 3,353 Shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM – Free Report) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,681,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned about 3.94% of Constellium worth $113,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Constellium by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Constellium by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisors LLC now owns 251,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,570,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its position in Constellium by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 19,213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Constellium by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 10,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Constellium by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 57,004 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.59% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Stock Performance

Constellium stock opened at $21.13 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 1.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average is $18.87. Constellium SE has a twelve month low of $13.40 and a twelve month high of $23.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Constellium ( NYSE:CSTM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Constellium had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 1.73%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CSTM. UBS Group began coverage on Constellium in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Constellium from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Constellium from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 target price on shares of Constellium in a research report on Friday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

About Constellium

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, automotive, defense, and other transportation and industry end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

