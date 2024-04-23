JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,610 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,832 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $647,943,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,695,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,195,000 after acquiring an additional 3,531,562 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,521,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,715,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,295 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1,421.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,536,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,288,000 after buying an additional 1,435,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 21.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,795,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,410,000 after buying an additional 1,024,956 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.45 on Tuesday, hitting $56.38. 3,797,353 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,597,098. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.51 and a beta of 0.54. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1 year low of $51.38 and a 1 year high of $57.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $56.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.34.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

