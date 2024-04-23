Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,258 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after buying an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warwick Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after buying an additional 1,454 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 21,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 12,209 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alpha Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 338,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,305,000 after purchasing an additional 32,456 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $216.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 831,004. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $219.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.29. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $229.54. The stock has a market cap of $53.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.10 and a beta of 1.18.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

