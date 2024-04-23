Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,523 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF were worth $459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 119.8% in the 4th quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $67,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 47.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $261,000. Finally, Advisor Resource Council bought a new stake in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $318,000.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF stock traded up $0.22 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $15.15. 113,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,594. The firm has a market cap of $370.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $15.04. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $16.84.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.1499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.87%.

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

