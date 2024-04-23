Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Purchased by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,611 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $400,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 3,078 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,603 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Legacy Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Trust now owns 971 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 56,805 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $14,214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,404 shares during the period. Finally, Essex LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 199.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex LLC now owns 2,479 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Tesla from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $194.33.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TSLA stock traded up $2.63 on Tuesday, reaching $144.68. 119,642,343 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,872,688. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $138.80 and a 12 month high of $299.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $460.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.81, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

