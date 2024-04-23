Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $431,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Dividend Assets Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of EFG traded up $1.33 on Tuesday, reaching $99.76. 366,528 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a market cap of $11.73 billion, a PE ratio of 23.40 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.56. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.