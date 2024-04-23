Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:LOW traded up $2.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $233.69. 2,189,739 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,533,403. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.85 and a fifty-two week high of $262.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.75, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.13.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The company’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.28 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 33.43%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LOW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho started coverage on Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $203.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $252.52.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

