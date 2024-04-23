Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) is Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,940 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 5.0% of Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $7,779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grey Street Capital LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Grey Street Capital LLC now owns 13,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 32,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,437,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 19,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of SCHD stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,505,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,649,406. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $78.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.05. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $66.67 and a 52-week high of $80.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.79.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.