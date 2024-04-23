Socha Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH)

Socha Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RSPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 76,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,284,000. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF accounts for 1.1% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Socha Financial Group LLC owned 0.23% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Valley National Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $89,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Price Performance
Shares of RSPH stock traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $30.04. 25,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 96,572. The company has a market cap of $968.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $30.94 and a 200-day moving average of $29.27. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a one year low of $25.03 and a one year high of $31.90.
Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RSPH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in health care equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US health care companies taken from the S&P 500 Index. RSPH was launched on Nov 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
