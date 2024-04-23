Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Socha Financial Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Socha Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,063 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 17.2% of Socha Financial Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Socha Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $35,954,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% in the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 33.3% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 104.0% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded up $6.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $425.07. 44,085,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,010,473. Invesco QQQ has a 12-month low of $309.89 and a 12-month high of $449.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $437.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $409.02.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be issued a $0.5735 dividend. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.