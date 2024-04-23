CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Position Boosted by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) by 69.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,060 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. SlateStone Wealth LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc boosted its position in CoStar Group by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 7,363 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its position in CoStar Group by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 4,440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in CoStar Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,969 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.60% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group Price Performance

CoStar Group stock traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.62. 3,017,927 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,161,423. The company has a quick ratio of 12.01, a current ratio of 12.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $89.15 and a 200 day moving average of $84.56. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.35 and a 1-year high of $100.38. The company has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.08% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $640.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

CSGP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on CoStar Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on CoStar Group from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CoStar Group from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.50.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Further Reading

