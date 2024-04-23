Eudaimonia Advisors LLC Has $521,000 Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,307 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Chubb by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,522,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,855,996,000 after acquiring an additional 138,142 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Chubb by 426.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 16,119,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,355,762,000 after acquiring an additional 13,059,385 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,221,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $878,815,000 after acquiring an additional 93,885 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,103,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,301,000 after acquiring an additional 77,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,850,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $594,006,000 after acquiring an additional 170,774 shares in the last quarter. 83.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total transaction of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Joseph F. Wayland sold 26,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.02, for a total value of $6,925,660.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,481,669.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 7,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.04, for a total value of $1,759,387.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,495,969.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 116,043 shares of company stock valued at $29,766,694. Company insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $1.62 on Tuesday, hitting $249.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,406. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.62. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.71 and a 1 year high of $260.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $252.58 and a 200-day moving average of $234.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $8.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $3.23. The firm had revenue of $13.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.88 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 16.45% and a net margin of 18.11%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 21.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 15.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on CB. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $238.00) on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Chubb from $228.00 to $254.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Chubb from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Raymond James upped their price target on Chubb from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Chubb from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $266.37.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

