iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Sold by Eudaimonia Advisors LLC

Eudaimonia Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,059 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 782 shares during the quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $488,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,447,394 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,414,827,000 after buying an additional 1,636,435 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $128,523,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,457.4% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,027,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $94,072,000 after buying an additional 986,942 shares in the last quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4,464.2% in the 4th quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 885,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $85,376,000 after buying an additional 866,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,849,448 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $627,350,000 after buying an additional 804,424 shares in the last quarter. 81.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:IEF traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $91.87. The stock had a trading volume of 8,319,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,978,865. The company has a market cap of $28.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $93.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.2758 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

