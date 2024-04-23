Keyera (TSE:KEY) Hits New 1-Year High at $35.78

Keyera Corp. (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$35.78 and last traded at C$35.65, with a volume of 247715 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$35.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KEY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a C$38.00 target price on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$35.00 to C$36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Keyera from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keyera currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$36.72.

Keyera Trading Up 1.4 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$34.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$33.03.

Keyera (TSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C$0.37. The company had revenue of C$2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.59 billion. Keyera had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 15.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Keyera Corp. will post 1.9117965 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Keyera Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Keyera’s payout ratio is 108.11%.

Keyera Company Profile

Keyera Corp. engages in the gathering and processing of natural gas; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids (NGLs) in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing. The Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides gas handling and other ancillary services, such as NGL extraction, NGL handling and loading services, and condensate stabilization services.

