Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG) Shares Gap Up to $8.30

Intchains Group Limited (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.30, but opened at $8.54. Intchains Group shares last traded at $8.54, with a volume of 504 shares changing hands.

Intchains Group Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $526.42 million and a PE ratio of -234.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.44.

Get Intchains Group alerts:

Intchains Group (NASDAQ:ICG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Intchains Group had a negative net margin of 31.11% and a negative return on equity of 2.70%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 million for the quarter.

About Intchains Group

Intchains Group Limited designs and sells application-specific integrated circuit chips and ancillary software and hardware for blockchain applications in the People's Republic of China. It serves distributors, companies, and individuals. Intchains Group Limited was founded in 2017 and is based in Pudong, China.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intchains Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intchains Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.