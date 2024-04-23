iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:DBMF – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 391,867 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the previous session’s volume of 318,338 shares.The stock last traded at $29.30 and had previously closed at $29.23.

iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $981.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50 and a beta of -0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day moving average of $27.53.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 2,402.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,074,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,791,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,317,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,066,000 after purchasing an additional 57,379 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 109,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after purchasing an additional 7,963 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 7.0% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF by 1,011.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 235,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,074,000 after purchasing an additional 214,561 shares in the last quarter.

About iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF

The iMGP DBi Managed Futures Strategy ETF (DBMF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund aims to emulate the performance of a group of CTA hedge funds. The funds model allocates weights to derivatives selected by the funds active managers. DBMF was launched on May 8, 2019 and is managed by iM.

