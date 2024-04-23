Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC) Trading Up 7.7%

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) shares shot up 7.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $174.12 and last traded at $172.86. 32,052 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 58,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at $160.43.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day moving average of $151.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico (NYSE:PAC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $520.93 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico had a return on equity of 50.27% and a net margin of 29.52%. Equities analysts anticipate that Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 12.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PAC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 112.3% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico in the third quarter valued at $74,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 374.4% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 22.0% during the third quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 665 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, manages, operates, and develops airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Guadalajara, Mexico.

