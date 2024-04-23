Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,020 Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS)

Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (NYSEARCA:MVPS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,020 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 10.48% of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF stock traded up $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $20.12. 934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 million, a PE ratio of 35.14 and a beta of 1.39. Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF has a 1 year low of $15.86 and a 1 year high of $21.67.

Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF Profile

The Amplify Thematic All-Stars ETF (MVPS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ETF All-Stars Thematic Composite index. The fund tracks an index that aims to give a consensus view on which companies best align with select investment themes. The index selects and weights stocks based on publicly-available ETF ownership data.

