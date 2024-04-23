Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,618 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 52,307 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,618 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $1,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,602,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,840,000 after purchasing an additional 126,236 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 19,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $443,000. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter.

DFAC traded up $0.37 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.74. 691,733 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,642,615. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.99. The company has a market cap of $26.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.96. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12-month low of $24.75 and a 12-month high of $32.01.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

