Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Sells 3,731 Shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,012 shares of the company's stock after selling 3,731 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.'s holdings in Roche were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA lifted its position in Roche by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 105,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,586,000 after buying an additional 7,266 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Roche by 39.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc lifted its position in Roche by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 171,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,804,000 after buying an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in Roche in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its stake in Roche by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period.

Roche Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Roche stock opened at $30.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.72. Roche Holding AG has a one year low of $29.95 and a one year high of $40.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on RHHBY shares. Morgan Stanley cut Roche from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Roche presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Oceania. The company offers pharmaceutical products in the therapeutic areas of anemia, blood and solid tumors, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological disorders, ophthalmology, respiratory disorders, and transplantation.

