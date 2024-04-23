MCF Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

MCF Advisors LLC cut its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 701 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its position in shares of Generac by 89.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Stock Performance

NYSE:GNRC opened at $134.12 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.45. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $79.86 and a fifty-two week high of $156.95. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.28.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by ($0.02). Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.3 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Generac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Generac from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.80.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

