Calix (NYSE:CALX) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.03-0.09 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.24. The company issued revenue guidance of $197-203 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $232.76 million. Calix also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to 0.030-0.090 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Calix in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on Calix from $57.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised Calix from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Roth Mkm reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Calix in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $46.75.

CALX stock opened at $29.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.62. Calix has a 52-week low of $28.95 and a 52-week high of $53.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.65.

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $264.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.41 million. Calix had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Calix will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

