Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC

Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA – Free Report) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 998 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cambridge Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 25,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 30,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,671,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period.

FNDA opened at $53.77 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.55. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 52 week low of $44.85 and a 52 week high of $57.30.

The Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (FNDA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell RAFI Small Company US index. The fund tracks a fundamentally selected and weighted Russell index of small firms based on adjusted sales, retained operation cash flow, and dividends plus buybacks.

