NewMarket (NEU) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 24th. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 41.33% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter.
NewMarket Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE:NEU opened at $588.51 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50 day moving average of $615.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $559.77. NewMarket has a 52-week low of $362.16 and a 52-week high of $650.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.
About NewMarket
NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.
