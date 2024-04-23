Roble Belko & Company Inc Has $411,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Roble Belko & Company Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 92.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,200 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 149.0% during the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 111.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 461 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 539 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on CVS Health from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $87.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Price Performance

CVS stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.61. The company had a trading volume of 5,699,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,787,651. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $75.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $87.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.52. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $64.41 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $93.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.58 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 2.33%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 8.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.18%.

CVS Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

