G999 Price Up 21.6% Over Last 7 Days (G999)

G999 (G999) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 22nd. G999 has a total market capitalization of $37.59 million and $15.24 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded up 21.6% against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get G999 alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.43 or 0.00058944 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00010563 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.10 or 0.00022570 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.96 or 0.00013396 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0907 or 0.00000136 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00003751 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00006106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001112 BTC.

G999 Profile

G999 uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,832,913,757 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @g999blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for G999 is g999main.net.

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.

[Telegram](https://web.telegram.org/z/)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/CK532ec)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/G999Blockchain)[Instagram](https://www.instagram.com/accounts/login/?next=/g999blockchain/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCcvLPZzO3QJ2KlSx4sZpF8w/?guided%5Fhelp%5Fflow=5&disable%5Fpolymer=true)”

Buying and Selling G999

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade G999 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy G999 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for G999 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for G999 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.