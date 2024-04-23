Roth Mkm Reiterates “Neutral” Rating for Snap (NYSE:SNAP)

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s target price suggests a potential upside of 21.85% from the stock’s previous close.

SNAP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Snap from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Snap from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Snap from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Snap from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.86.

Get Snap alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Snap

Snap Stock Performance

NYSE SNAP traded up $0.35 on Tuesday, reaching $11.49. The stock had a trading volume of 7,387,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,384,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 4.39 and a current ratio of 4.39. Snap has a 12-month low of $7.86 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.78. The stock has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.93 and a beta of 1.13.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. Snap had a negative return on equity of 47.47% and a negative net margin of 28.71%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Snap

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.53, for a total transaction of $207,540.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 474,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,474,582.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Rebecca Morrow sold 9,386 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total value of $104,560.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 495,526 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,520,159.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 470,482 shares of company stock valued at $5,284,091.

Institutional Trading of Snap

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snap by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,814,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,067,000 after buying an additional 1,352,655 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in Snap by 565.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 262,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,000 after buying an additional 223,432 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Snap by 161.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in Snap in the 3rd quarter worth about $423,000. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its stake in Snap by 191.7% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 415,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,703,000 after buying an additional 273,156 shares during the last quarter. 47.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.