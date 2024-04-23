Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Receives Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.20% from the stock’s current price.

LYV has been the subject of several other reports. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.30.

NYSE:LYV traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $91.46. The company had a trading volume of 564,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,271,869. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.99 and a 200 day moving average of $91.52. The company has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.41 and a beta of 1.30. Live Nation Entertainment has a 1 year low of $64.96 and a 1 year high of $107.24.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. Sell-side analysts expect that Live Nation Entertainment will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total value of $100,600.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,087. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.85% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $221,000. Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth about $866,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 125,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,416,000 after acquiring an additional 3,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

