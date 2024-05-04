900 Shares in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Acquired by West Family Investments Inc.

West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trane Technologies by 139.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 192 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TT shares. Stephens upped their price objective on Trane Technologies from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $325.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $286.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho upped their target price on Trane Technologies from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $300.54.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TT traded up $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $319.34. 1,074,503 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,033,256. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $295.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $257.16. The firm has a market cap of $72.28 billion, a PE ratio of 34.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $162.04 and a fifty-two week high of $327.09.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.30. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.78% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.84 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total transaction of $742,413.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at $14,700,168.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total value of $138,856.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher J. Kuehn sold 2,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.31, for a total value of $742,413.77. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,700,168.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,237 shares of company stock valued at $8,024,534. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile



Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Featured Articles

