GreenPower Motor’s (GP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Roth Mkm in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $3.00 target price on the stock. Roth Mkm’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 68.07% from the company’s previous close.

GreenPower Motor Price Performance

Shares of GP stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.79. The company had a trading volume of 6,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,445. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.86. GreenPower Motor has a one year low of $1.62 and a one year high of $6.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.83 and a beta of 3.40.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $8.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.00 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 66.07% and a negative net margin of 31.47%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GreenPower Motor

About GreenPower Motor

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GreenPower Motor stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in GreenPower Motor Company Inc. ( NASDAQ:GP Free Report ) by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.18% of GreenPower Motor worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

GreenPower Motor Company Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes electric vehicles for commercial markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers commercial vehicles for delivery, public transit, schools, vanpools, micro-transit, shuttles, and other; and passenger, student, low floor transit, and cargo transportation.

