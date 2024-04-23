NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.450-3.700 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 3.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. NextEra Energy also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.230-3.430 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised NextEra Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a sector outperform rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $69.93.

Shares of NEE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $66.93. 5,380,944 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,818,028. NextEra Energy has a 52 week low of $47.15 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.72. The company has a market capitalization of $137.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.09, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.51.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.06%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

