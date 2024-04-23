RWA Wealth Partners LLC Acquires 37,584 Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 584.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,017 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,584 shares during the quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $5,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,935,941,000 after acquiring an additional 7,218,653 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,229,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,134,000 after acquiring an additional 960,139 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 33.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,219,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,305,000 after acquiring an additional 799,429 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,632,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,073,000 after acquiring an additional 636,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,736,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,667,000 after acquiring an additional 501,238 shares in the last quarter.

IEI opened at $113.69 on Tuesday. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $111.45 and a 12 month high of $119.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $115.09.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3056 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

