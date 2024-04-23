Sage Mountain Advisors LLC Has $301,000 Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 6,602 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter worth $370,000. Finally, 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the third quarter valued at $363,000. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $101.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.71.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.96, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,304 shares in the company, valued at $7,026,339.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of GILD opened at $66.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.51. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.90 and a 52-week high of $87.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.19.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.89% and a return on equity of 38.85%. The company had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 68.44%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

