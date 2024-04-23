ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Trading Up 7.7%

Shares of ScanSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) shot up 7.7% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $44.78 and last traded at $44.69. 161,357 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 21% from the average session volume of 203,022 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.48.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88.
ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.14). ScanSource had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 9.18%. The business had revenue of $884.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $943.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that ScanSource, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.
ScanSource, Inc distributes technology products and solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Specialty Technology Solutions and Modern Communications & Cloud. The Specialty Technology Solutions segment provides a portfolio of solutions primarily for enterprise mobile computing, data capture, barcode printing, point of sale (POS), payments, networking, electronic physical security, cyber security, and other technologies.
