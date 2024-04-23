Significant Wealth Partners LLC Invests $239,000 in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARKK. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,404,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 38,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,543,000 after purchasing an additional 3,243 shares during the period.

Get ARK Innovation ETF alerts:

ARK Innovation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA ARKK opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. ARK Innovation ETF has a twelve month low of $33.76 and a twelve month high of $54.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $48.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.36.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.