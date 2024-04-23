Significant Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $407,000 Investment in First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL)

Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF (NASDAQ:FTSL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Flagstar Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 361.2% during the 4th quarter. Flagstar Advisors Inc. now owns 61,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,854,000 after buying an additional 48,508 shares during the period. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. now owns 52,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,419,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 32.3% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Loan ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 147,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ FTSL opened at $46.28 on Tuesday. First Trust Senior Loan ETF has a 12-month low of $44.53 and a 12-month high of $46.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.18 and its 200-day moving average is $45.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 21st. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.78%.

The First Trust Senior Loan Fund (FTSL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P\u002FLSTA U.S. Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund holds senior floating rate bank loans from firms around the globe. The actively managed fund can hold up to 20% of assets in non-senior loans, including high-yield bonds and equities.

