SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSEARCA:XME)

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Free Report) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 10,747 call options on the company. This is an increase of 70% compared to the typical daily volume of 6,329 call options.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XME traded down $0.91 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,915,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,808,528. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.98.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 99.5% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 27.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares in the last quarter.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

