CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL) Shares Gap Up to $22.70

Shares of CrossAmerica Partners LP (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.70, but opened at $23.36. CrossAmerica Partners shares last traded at $23.34, with a volume of 14,226 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet downgraded CrossAmerica Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th.

CrossAmerica Partners Stock Up 2.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.71, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.28 million, a PE ratio of 21.74 and a beta of 1.53.

CrossAmerica Partners (NYSE:CAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. CrossAmerica Partners had a return on equity of 197.82% and a net margin of 0.93%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CrossAmerica Partners LP will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. American Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,154 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $346,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 21,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of CrossAmerica Partners by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 24,095 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. 24.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CrossAmerica Partners

CrossAmerica Partners LP engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels, operation of convenience stores, and ownership and leasing of real estate used in the retail distribution of motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment engages in the wholesale distribution of motor fuels to lessee dealers, independent dealers, commission agents, and company operated retail sites.

