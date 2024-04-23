Stockman Wealth Management Inc. Sells 3,760 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Stockman Wealth Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 81.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,760 shares during the quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 97 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

VUG stock traded up $5.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $330.71. The company had a trading volume of 554,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,353. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $242.98 and a 52 week high of $348.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $339.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $314.04. The stock has a market cap of $113.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

