The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) were up 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $420.80 and last traded at $420.79. Approximately 702,558 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 2,374,881 shares. The stock had previously closed at $417.35.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. HSBC increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $446.00 to $479.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $382.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $465.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $434.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 1.5 %

The company has a market cap of $137.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $396.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $367.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $14.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.39 EPS for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a dividend of $2.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total value of $4,550,956.00. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,190,901.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total value of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Goldman Sachs Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 316 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 24,713 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 209.8% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 536 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC now owns 6,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,210,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 3,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Stories

