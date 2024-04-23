Telemus Capital LLC Has $522,000 Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Telemus Capital LLC lowered its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 11.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peoples Bank KS boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.6% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA stock opened at $71.57 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $72.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.19. The company has a market capitalization of $111.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $56.55 and a 52-week high of $70.84.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.